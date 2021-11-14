Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on VET. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VET opened at $10.16 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.