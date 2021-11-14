Vertcoin Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $39.13 million and $250,992.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.48 or 0.07081109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00419545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00423848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,657,447 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

