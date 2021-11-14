Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.62

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.13 million and $250,992.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.48 or 0.07081109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00419545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00423848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,657,447 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

