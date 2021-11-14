Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Veru stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of -972.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

