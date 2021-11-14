Vetri Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Vetri has a market cap of $3.31 million and $7.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

