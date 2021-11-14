ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ViacomCBS worth $202,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

