Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.60 million and the highest is $167.06 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Viad stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter worth $121,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.