Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Victory Capital stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 152.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

