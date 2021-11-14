VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0012

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $340.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

