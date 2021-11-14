VINchain (VIN) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $363,089.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.