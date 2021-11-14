Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

V stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

