W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of W. R. Berkley worth $101,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

