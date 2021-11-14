W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Reduced by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 4.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $491.27. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.