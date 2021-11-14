WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $108,300.15 and $288.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

