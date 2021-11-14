Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $5.78 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.19 or 0.00752945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,331,669 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

