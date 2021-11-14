WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. WAX has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $383.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000800 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,808,095,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,481,011 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.