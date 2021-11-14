WazirX Hits Market Cap of $488.87 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002387 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $488.87 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

