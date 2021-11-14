Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,606 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.12% of Universal Display worth $117,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.55 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.