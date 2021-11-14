Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $119.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.72% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $119,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 200,377 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

