Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $130.44 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.40% of Jack in the Box worth $130,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

