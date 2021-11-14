Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Skyworks Solutions worth $122,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $7,822,202. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

