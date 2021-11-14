Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 96,108 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Sempra Energy worth $131,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

