WEMIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $225.78 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $225.78 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 90.6% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $11.77 or 0.00018207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

