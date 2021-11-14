WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $575,932.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $19.39 or 0.00030285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $133.91 million and approximately $575,932.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

