WhiteCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $689.67 million and $14.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00035600 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00025974 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005319 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

