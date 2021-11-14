WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WHF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $355.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

