Wilhelmina International (WHLM) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wilhelmina International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wilhelmina International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International Competitors 162 661 959 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Wilhelmina International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wilhelmina International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 7.67% 21.19% 11.91% Wilhelmina International Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $41.60 million -$4.94 million 8.07 Wilhelmina International Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.08

Wilhelmina International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International competitors beat Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

