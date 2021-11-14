Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

WLTW opened at $230.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.53. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

