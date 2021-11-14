Wing (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

