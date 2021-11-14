WINk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00462522 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

