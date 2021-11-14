Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.