Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0997 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $800,827.91 and approximately $50,391.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.51 or 0.07146938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.00 or 0.00420102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.55 or 0.01023011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00085117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00414779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00272091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00250413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

