Wownero (WOW) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $49,440.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

