Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $595,202.27

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00014148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $595,202.27 and $7,152.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

