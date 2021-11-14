Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201.67 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and $201.67 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $65,452.47 or 0.99264496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00591942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 239,132 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

