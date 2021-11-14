Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $653.65 or 0.00992818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,330,818 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

