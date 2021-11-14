XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Hits Market Capitalization of $844,851.58

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $844,851.58 and approximately $31,823.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

Buying and Selling XcelToken Plus

