Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

XNCR stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

