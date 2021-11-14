Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.66 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

