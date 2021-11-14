Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%.

Shares of XBIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 247,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

