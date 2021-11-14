Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

