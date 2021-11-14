XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

XPEL stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.