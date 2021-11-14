Xuez Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,437.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $105,668.53 and approximately $65,437.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,171,934 coins and its circulating supply is 4,205,501 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.