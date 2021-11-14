YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Hits $9.24 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $820,218.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00220545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00085838 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

