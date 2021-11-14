YAM (YAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

