yAxis Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,643.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00006157 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $74,643.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.