YIELD App Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and $455,083.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

