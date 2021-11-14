yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $46,742.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $46,742.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,864,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

