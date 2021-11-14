YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Cap Hits $832.63 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $832.63 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

