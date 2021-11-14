yOUcash Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $199,802.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00220545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00085838 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

